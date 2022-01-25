A jury duty scam is making its way around Hamilton County again.
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said they started receiving calls about the phone scam in the past week.
He said people will receive calls demanding money for missing jury duty or they will be arrested.
"They've even gone as far as asking some of our people to meet them at different locations to bring the money," Henry said. "Some of the folks that have received the calls have actually done that and that, in itself is dangerous."
He said these scammers are targeting people across Hamilton County, especially the elderly.
In some cases, people have lost thousands of dollars to this scam.
"We had a lady last week that called our office," Henry said. "She had paid $2,500 in one incident, and they said that wasn't going to satisfy the judgment, you're going to have to pay another $4,500 so she ended up paying $7,000."
Henry said their office will never demand transactions over the phone like this.
"The only way there would be any fine or anything like that for not showing up for jury service would be a show cause and you would come before a judge then," he explained.
If you have any questions regarding jury duty, you're asked to call the Circuit Court Clerk's office at 423-209-6726.
If you have received one of these phone calls you are asked to call your local law enforcement.