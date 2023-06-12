The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for 98,944 2023 Kia Sportage SUVs for a brake issue.
The vehicles have a brake booster diaphragm that could become misaligned and cause an internal vacuum leak, which could result in a loss of power brake assist.
That could extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle and increase the chances of a crash, according to the NHTSA report.
Dealers will inspect and replace the brake booster as necessary, free of charge.
Owners will receive notification letters that are expected to be mailed on July 21, 2023.
Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC272.