Be sure to take a quick look in your fridge before you pack your next lunch for school or work.
Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat "Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf."
The following products are identified as 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.
The products also display the number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.
So far there's no word of any illnesses related to the recall.
Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.
More information can be found on the USDA's website.