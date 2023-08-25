Nearly 40,000 Hyundai hybrid vehicles are being recalled because a software error can cause sudden, unexpected acceleration after a driver releases the brake pedal.
Affected are certain 2021-2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV, totaling 37,997 vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A software error in the motor control unit may cause unintended vehicle acceleration after the brake pedal is released.
The NHTSA says there have been twenty-four unconfirmed allegations of unintended acceleration involving the vehicles.
Dealers will update the motor control unit software, free of charge.
Notification letters will be sent to owners, and are expected to be mailed October 17, 2023.
Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 248.
