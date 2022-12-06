The holiday shopping season is underway and online scams can wreak havoc on your finances.
The Better Business Bureau shares everything you need to know to stay aware of when "adding to cart."
"Our mantra is to please shop safe and to shop smart. By that we mean as we get closer to the holiday spammers are hoping that we are going to be getting into panic mode and they're relying on us to not pay as much attention as we should when we are shopping to make sure we are making a good purchase," Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau said.
Shoppers take to the internet for the convenience of shopping and shipping but some say to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of the situation.
Experts suggest keeping an eye out for red flags before clicking purchase.
"We found that social media has been a breeding ground for a lot of these shopping scams so be careful about the things you're seeing on social media. They can actually track your buying behaviors and then use those as an opportunity to put items that you've been looking for up there at sounding too good to be true prices," Mason said.
There are ways to make sure the sites you are buying from are secure. Experts suggest checking the length sites have been live and making sure HTTPS with a lock is included in the URL.
"We encourage people if there is a website that you're thinking of using use something like Go Daddy Who Is.. see what the registration information shows to see how old or new that site could be and whether or not it's something that just popped up," Mason said.
If pictures are luring you in, be aware of those too.
"When you see pictures that are enticing to you like puppies for example... make sure you're using services like Google Lens. You can right-click on the photo and let it search to see if that photo appears in other places. Make sure it's not just a stock photo," Mason said.
Another suggestion is to close apps and websites on your computer and phone when you are finished browsing.
If you are hacked, hackers cannot target you and replicate the sites you are interested in.
These tips should make "add to cart" a little more efficient this holiday season.