You may want to double check your frozen pizza options for pizza night.
The USDA has announced a recall of this particular brand of frozen meat pizza.
They say Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling over 13,000 pounds of its Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza.
The product may be contaminated with metal pieces.
The recalled product has a "Best By" date of December 3rd, 2022.
Consumers complained to the company about metal in the pizza.
No injuries have been reported.
Home Run Inn says anyone with the product should not eat it, but instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.