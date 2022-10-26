A long-time staple of many households, Clorox is recalling several of its Pine-Sol branded cleaners in various fragrances since they may bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.
People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.
The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.
The recall involves:
- Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents
- CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents
- Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249.
The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. All of the affected products were manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.
The products were sold online at Amazon.com and at retailer websites, as well as at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other major retailers nationwide.
Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.