Bob Evans recalls Italian sausage due to rubber contamination

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. announced a recall Friday of about 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products due to rubber contamination.
The recall comes after the company received consumer complaints that they found pieces of thin blue rubber in the meat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a release.
The specific products recalled were raw, Italian sausage that were produced on Sept. 8, 2022. The release provided more specific product information:
- 1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.
The products recalled are also labeled with the establishment number "EST. 6785," which can be found on the USDA mark of inspection. The sausage products were shipped to retail locations nation-wide, and purchasers of this product are advised not to consume them and either throw it out or return it to the store.
There were no confirmed adverse reactions reported due to the contamination.