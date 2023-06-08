Apple's new iPhone update to bring video voicemails, 'LIVE' voicemails, journal app, and 'standby mode'

With Apple's latest iOS update, iPhone users will be able to leave audio and video messages through the FaceTime app.
If the person you're FaceTiming doesn't answer, it will allow you to leave a visual message for them later.
Also, new with iOS 17, "LIVE voicemail" - which gives a real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, along with the chance to pick up while the caller is leaving a message.
The new software has a journal app as well that Apple says is a way for people to practice gratitude, and 'standby mode' that gives a glanceable view of information on their phone when it's set down and charging.