Chrysler is recalling nearly 45,000 vehicles because their airbags may not deploy properly.
The problem is a piece of interior trim that is not fully seated could interfere with the air bag.
Affected vehicles include 2023 and 2022 year model Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers.
Any Chrysler dealer can inspect the vehicles and correct the problem at no charge.
Chrysler is planning to mail letters to all owners of the affected vehicles September 22.
For more information, visit the Chrysler recall website.