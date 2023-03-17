Buoyed by record revenues last year, Chattanooga's $1.5 billion-a-year tourism industry is looking at expanding the city's biggest convention facility by building onto or even replacing the trade center in downtown Chattanooga.
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. has commissioned a study by the Minneapolis-based consulting firm CSL to assess the need and feasibility of building a new and bigger convention center.
Barry White, president of the Chattanooga Tourism Co., told the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday that a new facility could better meet the needs of today's conventions and accommodate bigger events and meetings than what the 38-year-old complex on Carter Street offers.
The convention center in Chattanooga, jointly owned by the city and Hamilton County, was constructed in 1985 and was later expanded in 2003, resulting in a total area of 312,000 square feet.
The function space covers an area of 185,000 square feet and is located on a single level.
To assess the potential costs and benefits associated with the convention center's facilities for meetings, conventions, and other events, White, the representative of the consulting firm, plans to complete a study by this summer.
White added that the study would also recommend the appropriate course of action for Chattanooga based on factors such as the building, surrounding area, and nearby hotel facilities.
The Carter Street Corp. manages the trade center, and its board of directors comprises seven members appointed by the city and county mayors.
Additionally, both the Chattanooga City Council and the Hamilton County Commission will need to approve any financing methods, including issuing bonds, to pay for a new facility if an expansion or replacement of the current trade center is deemed necessary.
