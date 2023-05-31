The Tennessee River Gorge Trust (TRGT) is thrilled to announce the addition of a new mountain biking trail system in the Tennessee River Gorge to help continue making Chattanooga the best outdoor town around.
This project has been made possible by a generous donation from Black Creek and grant funding from the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) and Lyndhurst Foundation.
The new trail system will offer 10+ miles of high-quality singletrack trails atop Aetna Mountain for mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners.
Crews have arrived and construction has started on Aetna Mountain Trails.
This crew will build the first phase of biking and hiking trails which will open in the fall of 2023.
PROJECT UPDATES
Planning Stage Complete- The planning process is complete! IMBA and Trail Solutions have helped create a master plan and design that was informed by community members, partner organizations, and the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. Organizers are now moving into the fundraising stage to cover the trail construction costs.
Fundraising Underway- Organizers are currently in the homestretch of the fundraising stage. Thanks to strong support from the Lyndhurst Foundation, Black Creek Chattanooga, Tower Community Bank, Chattanooga Tourism Co, Fox Factory, the International Mountain Biking Association, and individual donors, the projects has raised over 80% of the funds needed to complete Phase I construction. If you are interested in helping raise the final $53,000, please visit the donation page.
Construction Started- The International Mountain Biking Association’s Trail Solutions crew has arrived on the property and broken ground! Construction is underway and the trails will open to the public in the fall of 2023.
Stay tuned for updates on the progress and for an upcoming event to meet the builders and tour the property in June on the page below: