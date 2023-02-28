Construction project at a Dalton cemetery uncovers unexpected burial space

Work on the West Hill Cemetery stormwater management project is underway and bringing an unexpected benefit: added burial capacity. The dirt excavated from the lower part of the cemetery is being moved to the upper section, where burial was previously impossible due to shallow soil. This dirt is creating a mound that will provide more usable space for burials.
“Essentially, from when the project started, the upper section wasn’t even in the mix," said Chad Townsend, Dalton Public Works director. "The top part got added once we realized that we needed to someplace to take the export soils from the detention pond area.”
The dirt that was excavated from the lower part of the cemetery is being moved up the hill to the cemetery section along Emery Street near the Georgian Apartments. This area was previously unable to be used for burials due to shallow soil depth.
“The existing conditions of (the Emery Street) site didn’t allow for any burials because sub-surface rock was so close to the surface it wouldn’t allow us the proper depth for burials. So we utilized the excess soils from the pond area and we are able to build up the spoil site to a higher depth that would allow for burials. We essentially expanded our capacity for burials in the cemetery so it’s essentially a bonus with both the detention pond and now added burial space.”, said Townsend.
It is estimated that the project will provide at least six more years of burial capacity, and potentially as many as eight to ten more years.
Construction has been slowed by rainy weather conditions this winter, but it is expected to be completed in the late spring or early summer.