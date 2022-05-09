Officials with Chambliss Center for Children are moving forward by building a home for children waiting for a foster family.
It will be the first of it's kind in Hamilton County.
The mission of the Isaiah 117 House is to change the way our state cares for children transitioning into the foster care system.
The home will provide a place for children to stay while they wait to be placed into foster care.
Rachel Carroll is the communications coordinator for Chambliss Center for Children, which helps kids enter the foster care system.
"It's going to revolutionize the way children enter the foster care system in Hamilton County," Carroll said.
These kids are currently forced to wait in the Department of Children Services Office (DCS).
She said this experience can be traumatic for children already being removed from their home.
The Isaiah 117 House will offer a comfortable environment for a child to sleep, eat, and clean up after being removed from their home.
She said they are currently in the next phase of their project.
The Mary Rhoda Porter Administrative building is being cleared out before demolition.
Once it's demolished, Carroll said they will start construction for the Isaiah 117 House.
She said they plan to have a groundbreaking ceremony on June 16.
The goal is to have the home complete by the end of the year.