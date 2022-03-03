American stock markets have been volatile as investors process a laundry list of new developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tandem Financial Partners Brian Kelly believes the U.S is somewhat insulated from this particular conflict as to how it would potentially affect our economy.
"In terms of direct impact on our economy. What we are seeing right now, especially in the markets more, I believe is driven out of fear or panic rather out of economic reality,” Kelly said.
Kelly said that fear could play a part in a price increase in energy, iron, steel, and several other things.
"We have even seen the price of oil go up recently, which may have a direct impact. Internationally Ukraine is the number one producer of sunflower oil and 15-percent of the global wheat production. So, in a certain number of small areas, we may see some outcomes in terms of economic impact or inflation,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the most important thing to do right now is to have a plan in place and diversify your money.
"I would say be consistent and invest even in times of fear or panic like this. Don't shut off your 401k contributions. Don't stop your automatic investment strategy because the market is down. This is the time to stay to course,” Kelly said.
Kelly said it's hard to say when prices will start to drop or if they ever will because the conflict doesn't have an end in sight.
"This could have permanent ramifications in certain areas in terms as inflation or commodity prices. However, a lot of times we do have a reversal to the norm after a conflict subsides where those prices will come back down as those supply chains are fixed, repaired, and good and services are able to flow,” Kelly said