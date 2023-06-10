Conference to tackle healthcare disparities in the black community Saturday

This weekend, a local church is hosting a conference to address the healthcare disparities in the black community.
The New United Missionary Baptist Church's Health & Wellness Conference will take place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brainerd High School.
The conference and lunch are both free. There will also be medical resources for the entire community.
From 8 a.m. to noon, the church a health fair and screening will be held at the high school.
The CHI Memorial Breathe Easy Lung Coach is expected to be at the event during this time as well.
