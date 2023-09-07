Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will again be performing concrete repairs on Interstate 24 near the US-27 exchange this weekend.
Drivers should expect significant delays and lines from the work. The use of an alternate route is suggested.
Starting Friday night, September 8, at 9:00pm and lasting no later than Monday morning, September 11 at 6:00am, the US-27 Northbound entrance ramp from I-24 West at Exit 178 will be reduced to one lane.
Also, the Broad Street and Williams Street entrance ramps to US-27 North will be closed. Drivers will access US-27 North at Martin Luther King Boulevard.
I-24 West will be reduced to two lanes approaching the closure of the US-27 North on-ramp. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.
Detours will be posted and traffic control will be in place, with signage to help guide drivers through the closure.