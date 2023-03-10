The Chattanooga Police Department's new traffic policy could be causing insurance agencies and people involved in wrecks to pay out of pocket expenses for damages.
Since the start of 2023, officers do not respond to wrecks that don't fall under certain criteria.
Instead, each party is asked to self-report their sides of what took place.
Richard Self with State Farm Insurance Agency said without a police officer on the scene of a crash, it's hard to know what really happened or if information is correct.
“If neither insurance company investigation doesn't come to a clear cut of who's at fault here. We think that we are going to pay for the damages to our customers vehicle and the other insurance company will pay for the damages of theirs if they can't agree,” Self said.
Self said the only way the new policy will work is if both parties are honest about what happened.
Not knowing who is at fault could lead to an increase in insurance rates.
“When we have to pay out more for claims for whatever reason. Insurance companies do raise rates because we have to keep reserves in order to pay claims. I could see an impact coming for all insurance companies,” Self said.
Just recently, Timothy Goines Sr. said his 17-year son was t-boned by another driver.
“So, he got out and the man said I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I didn't see you, I'm sorry. So, my son said let me call my dad and I'm like did you call the police and he said yes, he called the police. I told him to get his tags, insurance, and driver license,” Goines said.
Goines said the man provided insurance, a name and address, but never showed his driver license.
Police came to the scene because his son was dealing with injuries.
Goines son claims officers never did any investigating and gave both drivers papers for their next steps.
“I don't know if his insurance is even going to hold up and we have the man’s name and his insurance company, but the insurance adjuster called and told me that this a coverage problem,” Goines said.
Self encourages drivers to always call dispatch or 911 and let them make the decision on if an officer should go to the scene.