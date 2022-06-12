Company will reopen Georgia plant to make concrete pipes

WACO, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes concrete pipe and other products says it will restart a shuttered plant in west Georgia.
Foley Products Co. said Friday that it will reopen its plant in Waco, Georgia, in July. Foley Products says it will hire 50 employees at the Haralson County site west of Atlanta.
The plant is expected to make more than 100,000 tons a year of concrete pipe, box culverts, manholes and other concrete structures.
The privately held company says it's responding to growing demand.
Foley Products is based in Columbus and has 18 facilities across North America.