Every parent knows having a baby can be a great joy, but an expensive one.

Most families pay almost $2,000 a month during their child's first year.

The Women of Faith Ministry of Second Missionary Baptist Church is hoping to help with the cost of raising a child.

"Families have been impacted, there's a tremendous need with the economy in which we live in, we just thought it's a great need to help out in that way," said Paula Coleman, a member of the church and ministry.

This Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to noon, they're asking the community to stop by the Second Missionary Baptist Church parking lot on East 3rd Street and donate baby necessities.

"We're asking for things like diapers, pull-ups, diaper rash cream, baby lotion, baby wash, shampoo, powder and anything else you may want to contribute," explained Coleman.

The women said they will also be taking monetary donations. All of the items and money donated will be delivered to three local non-profits.

"It will be the Chattanooga Room in the Inn, the Maclellan Family Shelter and also the New Hope Pregnancy Care Center located in Cleveland Tennessee."

The ministry hopes other organizations and churches will help them on their mission to assist the mothers in the community.

"It's hard for people to navigate these hard times so we're doing what we've been commissioned to do which is help others," said Theresa Turner with the church and ministry.