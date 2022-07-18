The community is coming together for a Chattanooga family after a tragic accident. A 9-year-old girl was ran over by a truck and is now in the hospital fighting to recover.
Jemika Jones describes her daughter Jamiyah as smart and outgoing. She says her daughter wants to be a scientist and is super friendly, but most importantly she's strong.
Jones says it was like any other day. Jamiyah was walking to the store with her older sister when Jamiyah was hit by a truck.
"And I just got a call, they weren't even gone 5 minutes and I just heard people screaming my daughter was hit," says Jones.
Tia Hamilton was behind the truck when the accident happened. She says she saw the driver slam on his brakes.
"He hit her and there was nothing he could do. He hit her. The front of the car rolled over her and so he had to turn the wheel so he wouldn't continue to roll over her," explains Hamilton.
Hamilton says she got out her car to check on Jamiyah.
"It was sad...and just seeing her laying on the ground like that, but like her mother said she is strong, because that little girl did not cry one time, not once."
Jamiyah was rushed to the hospital with severe internal and external bleeding, a fractured skull, a broken hip, leg, shoulder and pelvic bone and bruised kidneys.
"She thought she was going to die, she was like mama when I die, just make sure I'm in purple and I'm dressed like a princess, but the whole time I just feel like it's been angels surrounded by her," says Jones.
Jamiyah had three surgeries and is currently in stable condition in the hospital.
"I know it's going to be a long haul, because of course she has to learn how to walk all over again, but the thing that I'm grateful for is that she's here."
Hamilton said she went through a similar experience when her daughters were in a car accident and felt the need to help Jones, who is a single mother of 8. She took to Facebook asking anyone who's willing to help donate household items to the family.
"It's going to be a long road ahead of them, not just Jamiyah, but the family so any donations people are willing to help with will be greatly appreciated," expressed Jones.
Hamilton said the community has showed up for the Jones family, donating laundry detergent, tissues and body wash. Jones said she and her family are beyond grateful for the support, but she does have a message for drivers.
"Please everybody, just stop going fast, and I'm telling that to myself to because sometimes I go fast too, just slow down and make sure you're looking."
Hamilton is still helping to take donations for the family. She says they need any household items, clothes or school supplies for the children. You can reach out to her via Facebook, click here.
You can also make a donation at their GoFundme page, click here.