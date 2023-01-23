The investigation continues into a scary situation last night concerning a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 near Jersey Pike in Chattanooga.
The Store Manager in the area, Zane Bradley was close to where police led their investigation.
"I saw all these cars coming and they kept coming and coming," he said. "I've never seen really anything that big before. This street seems to be very inactive."
Chattanooga Police say they responded to a single vehicle crash Saturday evening.
The driver was traveling with a child in the backseat. The child was taken to the hospital unharmed. The driver died on the scene.
The Police report finding evidence of gunfire outside the car.
"Just knowing that I was not even a few minutes away from that happening," said Bradley.
Bradley says at the time he thought it was just a car accident, but after seeing multiple police cars he knew something bigger was going on.
"There were police cars and it was blocked off for a little pit. More police cars," described Bradley. "I just know that it seemed bigger than just a regular crash."
Police have not released the driver's name. It's still not clear what led to this incident or if there are any other parties involved.
Bradley says it's an alarming scene to witness, but says, "Events like this doesn't seem to change us but we become more aware.
The Chattanooga Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
You can call (423)-698-2525 or submit a tip using their Atlas One App.
You can stay anonymous.