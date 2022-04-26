The Ocoee Whitewater Center is a complete loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.
The center was a staple for the community of Polk County.
Residents told Local 3 News it was a special place that put their area on the map and brought the community together.
"I was cooking last night when it happened and the fire trucks started coming through and stuff," Brad Hyatt, Owner of Bradford's BBQ said.
Bradford's BBQ is just minutes down the road from the Ocoee Whitewater Center. Hyatt said it was a place that bonded the community.
It was built for the 1996 Olympic games. The recreational center later hosted many community events, proms, weddings, and even daily picnics.
"I went to a lot of my kids and grandkids activities and events they've held down there," Hyatt said.
He hopes with this devastation, they build it back.
"You know it was just kind of binding...it was just something to be proud of with the Olympics and the whitewater activities and stuff and like I said people still remember it but it's good to have something they can come by and see you know...and so we're hoping they build it back," He said.
Forest officials said the fire broke out around midnight Monday night into the morning of April 26.
The flames engulfed the seventy-two hundred square foot building filled with memories and worldwide history.
"Nobody was present, no injuries involved, we don't know if we will reopen. If we will rebuild at this time...that's all still to be determined," Mary Miller, PIO for Cherokee National Forest said.
The Ocoee Whitewater Center brought 300,000 visitors a year. It's a massive loss to the area.
"It's been exciting...and it seemed like everybody really liked it...so hopefully, they'll build it back for the community," Hyatt said.
The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.