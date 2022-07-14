Illness is forcing the owners of an Ooltewah restaurant to cut back on their hours. It's a mom and pop operation and the wife has cancer, but the community is stepping up to help.
The owners are planning to close their doors for nine days starting Sunday.
A loved one gave them a vacation hoping to help them have some enjoyment during this difficult time which is why they will be gone temporarily.
Jessica Brown is the co-owner of Kevin Brown Burgers & BBQ and a mother of two boys. She has had leukemia for the last four and a half years.
"I am still here and happy to see faces as many days as somebody comes in when we are here to see them," cried Brown. "I am just taking things day by day."
Her illness has progressed. She said she's off chemotherapy medication because of allergic reactions.
"It will be rapid, my blood counts will continue to go up and my palette counts will possibly multiply quickly and we could be talking weeks to months," she said.
Her sister Diana Johnson is amazed by her fighting spirit.
"I look at it as most people would never be here working if they were sick like that so she just felt like she needed to,' she said.
Jessica handles the front of the house and her husband Kevin cooks the meals.
The Browns are hoping people will stop by and grab a burger so it will help keep their doors open.
The restaurant has been around for 21 years. Jessica's illness has made a profound impact on it.
"They've had to change hours and take away shifts and things like that because it is just really hard work,' said Johnson. The shorter hours then cuts back on their income.
"It's a struggle. There are days when we are not sure what we are doing," said Brown.
The Browns will keep their restaurant open in the meantime, they are just needing people to support them while Jessica is in hospice.
"Am I scared of dying? I think everybody is scared of dying, the process. I think what gets me through is because I do know where I am going," said Brown.
To donate and help Jessica with medical bills you click on this link.