Volkswagen of America and Audi USA recently came together to provide a great opportunity to the students of Chattanooga State Community College’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) auto services program.
In conjunction with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), the 12 vehicles that were donated will give students the opportunity to gain hands-on training and experience with cutting-edge technology in the automotive realm needed to help them excel in their future careers.
The vehicles come equipped with modern automotive technology like advanced sensors, Lidar, radar, sonar, and even some fully-electric vehicles.
The Hamilton County Mayor’s Office was on hand for the event, and along with Chattanooga State, expressed gratitude to VW, Audi, and CREF for the generous donation of 12 vehicles.