"This is a great way to bring together our community for a day of fun, demonstration and information," states John Kowalski, LOVFD Firefighter and Public Information Officer. "We also wanted to bring together some of our partners in law enforcement, EMS and more to really show what it takes to keep our community safe."
• Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department
• Tennessee Highway Patrol
• Signal Mountain Police Department
• Puckett EMS
• Chattanooga State EMS
• US Forestry
• Hamilton County Emergency Management Drone
• Life Force Air Medical
• Safe Journey Car Seats
"We are also actively recruiting for new members," Kowalski continues. "Those interested in joining the Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department can visit our recruitment table. We're specifically looking for firefighters, emergency medical responders, and driver/pump operators, with all training provided," adds Kowalski.
The Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department relies on brave men and women to volunteer their time to serve ensures that every call for help is answered.