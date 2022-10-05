The community of Dunlap has been in mourning after a car accident Thursday night claimed the lives of 19-year-old Alexis McCann and 18-year-old Austin Moffitt.
A funeral was held for Austin Wednesday, and we were there hearing from his friends and family.
Hannah Daffron was cousins with Austin and says he had a contagious smile and was talented at anything he tried.
Austin was known for his love of football before he graduated from Sequatchie High School last year.
While many in the Dunlap community showed up to honor Austin's life, the Warriors from Bledsoe County, Sequatchie County's rival, also attended the funeral, showing respect and dignity for the fellow player.
Austin's younger brother, Caleb Moffitt says growing up they bonded over football, and he always looked up to Austin, who became a leader of his high school team and made a lot of friendships while doing it.
"We grew up playing football together, we played football from elementary to high school. He was always in the play, he played so good, he just loved football," said Austin's friend, Chris Lacko.
"We were friends, but I thought of him as a brother. He was a great guy, everybody loved him, he was a good player, and he brought a lot of energy when it came to game time," said Austin's friend, Kane Bishop.
Austin's football team will be hosting a barbeque in his memory on Friday.
They have also been collecting donations to cover the cost of the funeral.
If you're interested in donating, you can reach out to the team through this Facebook link, click here.