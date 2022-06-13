Over the weekend a historic church building in Chattanooga burned down.
Highland Park Baptist Church was organized by a dozen members on October 26, 1890. At the time, services were held in a private house and called Orchard Knob Baptist Church.
A year later the church found a home and was renamed Beech Street Baptist Church.
About 15 years later, the church moved to the corner of Orchard Knob and Union and was renamed Highland Park Baptist Church in 1904.
The cornerstone was laid on July 31, 1904 and the first service was held on September 11 of that year.
The building was torn down in 1919 and a new building was built in 1922.
Two decades and several pastors later Dr. Lee Robinson became pastor of the church.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says one of the strongest points of the church was mission work. Dr. Robinson had his mind set on sending missionaries around the world. Sheriff Hammond recalls the church having almost 50 chapels throughout Tennessee and Georgia.
Dr. Robinson also founded Tennessee Temple in 1946.
Through the ministry and school, Robinson was able to touch the lives of many across the globe.
Sheriff Hammond was one of those people.
He was a student at Temple and a member of Highland Park Baptist from 1962 to 1968.
Hammond says one of his fondest memories of the historical church was practicing and preforming in the play, Night of January 16th, in Philips Chapel. He says the intricacy and beauty of building's woodwork made the ideal courtroom.
Mike Steel was a student at Temple. He called another church his home but still went to Highland Park Baptist on occasions.
Steel remembers the Bible conferences. He says some of the greatest speakers in America would come to Chattanooga for the preaching and inspiration.
They are both saddened by the loss of the church, but say the memories in that building will live forever.
Sheriff Hammond says he's heard that there may be memorial plans for the bell tower if there is not too much damage from the fire.