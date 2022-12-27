A Signal Mountain family's home burned to the ground on Christmas Eve. Since then, neighbors have come to their aid, raising thousands of dollars.
The Schimpf family left home and headed to their annual Christmas Eve party on Saturday. About 10 minutes later their home went up in flames, leaving the Schimpfs without anything.
Elizabeth Schimpf first got a call from a neighbor saying that their house was on fire.
Her husband George dropped her and the kids off at the party and returned home.
Once Elizabeth learned about the severity of the damage, she said it was hard to stay in the Christmas spirit.
“It was really hard. Immediately, I think my first thought was 'how will Santa still come, what is he going to think?' My next immediate thought was 'where's the cat,' because the cat had been inside. We don't think that he made it out,” she said.
The past couple of days have been hard on George as the home has been part of his family since the 1950's.
“I have memories when I was a kid, just so many memories. I use to think that house was incredible, amazing, and to be able to own it was like a dream come true really. To lose it was devastating,” George said.
Not only did the fire burn memories, but it also left the family with a lot of uncertainty.
“In the face of something like that like when you don't know where we are going to live, what will they play with, what will we wear, what will we eat, where will we sleep,” Elizabeth said.
Since the incident, the community poured into the family more than they could have ever imagined.
In just three days more, than $50,000 have been donated to the family, along with ton of toys and clothes for their two kids.
“I am just amazed at how generous people have been and how fast it happened,” Elizabeth said. “All of the support and donations and the funds that have raised for us, it doesn't replace what we lost but it helps us to know that we can do it."
Elizabeth and George thanks everybody who's helped them in any sort of way while they work on finding a new home.
If you are a victim of a fire and are in need any baby items email Chattanoogafirerelief@gmail.com