A group trying to tackle the fentanyl overdose problem in Hamilton County met Wednesday to collaborate and create solutions to improve this epidemic.
The medical examiner's office in Hamilton County reports there were seventeen deaths in just eighteen days in February due to fentanyl overdoses.
"They told me there had never been a tragic death like this. My son dies on the 14th day of treatment," Brenda Purcell said.
Brenda Purcell has been a tireless advocate after losing her son to a fentanyl overdose while in treatment.
She introduced the new Public Health Analyst with the CDC Foundation, Trevor Henderson, on Wednesday.
His role is to help better address the overdose crisis in Tennessee.
"Chattanooga like much of the other parts of the state, have been very much impacted by fentanyl in particular. So middle Tennessee would have data out there saying around 75% of their fatal overdoses involve fentanyl," He said.
With overdose statistics skyrocketing during the pandemic and currently, the numbers of overdose deaths are higher than ever.
"This crisis has been escalating that whole time and becoming more and more dangerous. So whenever the most recent data about deaths comes out in Tennessee we expect that number to outpace the year before," Henderson said.
At this community meeting, mother's like Purcell stepped forward to tell their story.
Lisa Jarvis lost her son in July of 2021. He was in treatment in 2020.
Today is the eight-month anniversary of his death. As she helps other families she says another issue is prosecuting drug dealers.
"One thing for me is the people selling are getting off, out of jail, way too easily with a minimal bond or bail to go and hurt other families while they're waiting to be prosecuted," Jarvis said.
The goal of this collaborative effort of multiple agencies and families is to drastically reduce the fentanyl overdose problem in Hamilton County and beyond.