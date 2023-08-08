Dade County was met with a significant amount of debris blocking roads and highways after yesterday's severe storms.
Deputies from the Sherriff's department, and local firefighters, quickly swung into action, using chainsaws and manual labor to help clear the way.
What they weren't expecting, however, was the show of support from the community. Several individuals were spotted hard at work, along side the first responders, dragging limbs and doing their part to help out their community.
"While our Deputies were out clearing roadways, our community members were standing right beside them," Sheriff Ray Cross said in a post to the community.
"That's always how it goes in Dade. Every time something happens, our community members stand right beside us, and we see it. We see the support you give us, and it makes our job that much easier. Thank you for always being there for us, just like we're always here for you!!"