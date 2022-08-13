Today, people of all backgrounds came together on the Chattanooga Green for a coloring event.
The Hunter Memorial Foundation, a non-profit in Chattanooga, started as a way to honor the late Pastor W.C. Hunter and his wife Claudine Hunter.
"They were huge, huge advocates in the community - all about God and putting God forth and spreading kindness and giving back."
April Q Russell, a volunteer with the organization, says the Hunter's legacy of service and kindness lives on through the Hunter Memorial Foundation and their projects like the Change Through the Color Event.
With the recent violence and disarray around the world, Hunter Memorial Founders felt today was the perfect time to bring people together for a fun afternoon of creativity and coloring.
"I think when I talk to them, they're like let's just get back to the basics, let's do something cool, bring different cultures together, it's a beautiful day outside and people take a crayon and color."
They called on artists from all over the world to submit artwork showcasing what diversity and inclusion looks like to them. They selected a few and printed them out into a first draft coloring book.
"We have other pages that represent everything from the culture, different cultures from across the world that people submitted. ASL community which is the American Sign Language community, so you'll see something with the sign language."
Saturday morning they set up tents, yards games, and a face painting station on the Chattanooga Green.
"What we like to do is take all of the pictures that are submitted today and post them in a master book and put some stuff up online and have a master book with coloring all over the city."
Russell says it was exciting to see people put down their phones and share a marker with their neighbors.