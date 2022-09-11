Community members and first responders gather for CFD 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Participants in the Chattanooga 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday walked all the stairs in the stadium at AT&T Field three times, with the resulting distance adding up to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center twin towers.
Co-Lead Coordinator of the Chattanooga Fire Department, Mark Coffman explained this was the 8th year doing the climb here in Chattanooga.
"Several years ago myself, Bradshaw went to Nashville and participated in their event, and we were like we should really bring this to Chattanooga and try to do it here."
Event staff members arrived early Sunday morning at AT&T Field to prepare for firefighters and members of the community to soon gather and climb 110 floors, walk 3.4 miles.
Mark Coffman says the event is held in honor of the 343 firefighters killed in 9/11.
"We do this to remember those who fell on 9/11, and try to do what we promise to do which is never forget, but we're also raising money to use to local first responders here in Chattanooga. So every dime, every penny we raise we keep local".
New York Firefighter Brian Fitzpatrick shared that it means a lot - remembrance - people show that they care and remember about the fateful day.
"It was just a terrible day that we were fortunate to get through and survive and thats why we come every year, to remember their sacrifice".
Alex Tainsh the Director of Marketing for the Lookouts stated, "We are super excited to be the host of the Chattanooga 911 memorial stair climb, the event has been going on for years and this is the second year that it is being held at AT & T field and we're just here supporting these incredible firefighters and everyone that is participating in this really special event, so were just so excited to be able to host".