A joint funeral service was held this morning at Silverdale Baptist Church for a couple who died from a traffic accident on Shallowford Rd two days after Christmas.
Members of the @ChattFireDept showed their support for Lt. Marcus Long (Engine 15 Blue Shift) as he laid both of his parents to rest on Wednesday. Ladder 5 and Ladder 1 displayed the American flag at the entrance to the Chattanooga National Cemetery during the funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/3szbW0zTPC— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) January 11, 2023
76-year-old Ike Lee Long, Jr. was killed in the wreck, and his wife, Alma Jean Long, also 76, died six days later.
Chattanooga Police say 20-year-old Tyrell Williams is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in connection with the wreck on Shallowford Road near Noah Reid Road. His passenger 23-year-old Tayvon Nelson was also killed in the wreck.
Police said the speedometer on the BMW driven by Williams was stuck on 95 mph.