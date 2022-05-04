Nearly a month after he was diagnosed with leukemia, Ryan Beifhoffer is getting the support he needs from his neighbors.
His neighbors have donated more than 40 units of blood for the Soddy Daisy High School senior.
“I wasn’t even aware of how much blood is needed for the community," said Jess Beihoffer, Ryan's dad.
But now, Jess said, he is completely aware since his son is one of those in need.
Ryan, 18, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April. The blood and bone marrow cancer limits the production of blood.
"It’s drained his morale quite a bit, initially," said Jess. "Being an 18-year-old kid, being confined to a hospital is probably one of the roughest parts of the treatments, so far."
Ryan has already missed so much of his senior year in high school, but his community has come to try and lift his spirits.
Blood Assurance parked its mobile donation van, The Life Preserver, in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday to try and gather donations specifically for Ryan.
"The blood that they would receive is going to come directly from Blood Assurance and directly from those volunteer donors that give regularly," said Caitlin Stanley, the marketing director at Blood Assurance.
Blood drives like Wednesday's collect donations to give to donors' neighbors, so the blood Ryan receives came from his neighbors.
"Blood Assurance is the sole supplier to our area hospitals," said Stanley. "So we directly supply the local hospitals right here in Chattanooga and the surrounding region."
“We couldn’t thank our community more on how they’ve rallied behind Ryan," said Beihoffer. "It’s been a complete godsend.”
Ryan's need for blood highlights Blood Assurance's recent blood shortage. The organization's post-pandemic supply still hasn't caught up to its need. Specifically, the organization is in need of O- blood, or the universal donor.
"We are still in urgent need of several different types," Stanley added.
It's an imminent urgent need for Ryan, who has his eyes set on one last high school milestone on May 16.
"Since graduation ceremonies are happening outside, we’re optimistic he’s going to be able to participate in graduation," said Beihoffer.
You can donate directly to Ryan's cause any time. You can make an appointment by clicking here, and use code 10046067 to donate specifically to Ryan.