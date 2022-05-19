The City of Chattanooga Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing joined together with other community organizations held a Community Connections Resource Fair today.
The resource fair was on Thursday from 12-3 PM at Miller Park.
The goal of the event was to provide homeless and under-served communities with resources ranging from mental health, veteran affairs, and many others to help those in need across the city.
The fair also aimed to help homeless people with rehoming.
"So we want to focus on tying those two ends, preventing people from finding themselves in that situation and getting people housed as quickly as possible," said Patrick Cate with the city of Chattanooga.
The Salvation Army was at the event handing out water and passing along information about their summer cooling shelters.
These shelters provide water, air conditioning, and a cold shower to those in need.
Major John Edmonds with the Eastlake Salvation Army in Chattanooga says, "Anybody who is homeless or without air is welcomed to come to 822 McCallie to enjoy our cooling shelter."
Those who attended the resource fair were very grateful, including David Hanson who has been homeless since he was 13 years old.
"I would like to say thank you to these people for doing this for us today," said Hanson.