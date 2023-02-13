Five Hamilton County commissioners toured the Silverdale Detention Center Friday to get an update on the progress the sheriff's office has made.
Commissioners said they were pleased with what they saw.
"It's been needing this work for a very long time," said Commissioner Joe Graham, who represents Lookout Valley. "We spent a lot of money out there and we've got a lot of long-term amount of money that's going to need to be spent out there as well."
The county took ownership of the jail in 2021 when CoreCivic, the private company that used to operate the jail, terminated its contract.
Since then, the sheriff's office has used contractors to turn the facility housing low-level offenders to violent criminals.
"I've been asking the sheriff to invest in the facilities out there for quite some time," said Commissioner David Sharpe, who also went on Friday's tour. "I suspect that the sheriff will probably have some more asks in the near future now that the facility serves a broader purpose than what it was originally designed for."
Overall, commissioners agreed the facility has made great progress over the last two years. But in January, Local 3 News reported on issues raised by an attorney with a client in the jail.
Video recorded by Brandy Spurgin from inside the jail showed leaky ceilings and standing water.
She asked a judge to grant her client, Harrison Ellison, a transfer after she said the conditions in the jail had affected his mental health. Her request was denied by a judge last month, saying the conditions were "not insufficient."
"I think that they're trying to improve," Spurgin said. "I don't believe that it's isolated to Mr. Ellison."
The sheriff's office will take a second group of commissioners on another tour Friday.
"The tour allows us the opportunity to show the Commission some of the issues we have had, particularly with construction, and how we are working to find creative and fiscally responsible solutions," said Sheriff Austin Garrett. "It also gives us the opportunity to show firsthand some of the major improvements we have and continue to make in order to bring the aged facility up to HCSO standards."