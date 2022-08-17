Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously denied the proposal to put more than seven hundred apartment units on fifty-four acres of property off Highway 58. Residents in the area strongly opposed this development since learning about it.
Residents in the area created a petition against the development and gathered a thousand signatures for it. They even had a website dedicated on why the developers should not build the apartments.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Hamilton County Commissioners denied the request to rezone 8699 North Hickory Valley Road from a rural residential district to a multi-family residential district.
"The community came together. The commissioners listened, and we are thrilled with the end result,” said Lynne Buxton, part of the Community of Neighbors in Highway 58.
Residents in the area have been working for a couple months to make sure more than 700 apartment units don't go up in their backyards.
They created www.58neighbors.com to share information with the community on why the development should not happen. They spoke at commission meetings, called and emailed commissioners, say their work came to fruition Wednesday when every commissioner voted on their side.
"I was not expecting that, but we were thrilled,” Buxton told us.
The group of neighbors didn't want the development on the grounds that the area was unsuitable, unsafe, and the project was unfriendly.
“We had experts to help us out with the research about the pipelines, the electrical lines, about the traffic survey, and it paid off. They did find that we had some credibility,” said Jerri Underwood, part of the Community of Neighbors in Highway 58.
The group says the area has soil and drainage issues and there is a gas pipeline that would create significant safety concerns.
The traffic would dramatically increase leading up to the apartments -- around 5,000 more car trips a day.
They were also disappointed in the lack of communication from the developers and planners of the project, but thrilled with the way our elected officials responded.
"It did tell us that the commissioners are listening. And the emails, the phone calls, all of that does work. They are here to represent us as tax payers and as a community, and they did that,” Buxton told us.