In about as tight a vote as it gets, county commissioners declined to accept a private road on Mowbray Mountain as a public taxpayer-funded road.
In a 6-5 vote, commissioners voted on Wednesday not to accept Terrace Falls Drive as a county road, saying it does not meet county standards.
"If we open this up, I know all five of mine and probably 25 or 30 more across the county are going to be requesting the same thing," said Commissioner Steve Highlander.
Online tax records show the road is owned by Henry Luken, who also owns property on the road.
People who live on the road made their case to the county commission at its Feb. 1 meeting, saying the decision would raise property values and bring in more tax revenue for the county.
"This road is a road that has never had a pothole," said Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, who advocated for the road's change of ownership. "You can't find where a pothole's been patched."
But the county's standards are much more complicated than just potholes and construction issues. The road also has to meet certain width, depth, and safety requirements.
Commissioners expressed concerns about the precedent accepting the road sets for the future of the county, arguing more owners of private roads in worse shape than this one could follow suit.
"I would be remiss to say that we can support this, and then six months or a year from now come back and find out that there's an issue and we need to rebuild this road," said Commissioner Joe Graham.
"If we pass this today, are we telling developers that future roads don't have to meet standards?" said Commissioner David Sharpe.