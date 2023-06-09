Hamilton County Tennessee Parks & Recreation Department has announced that a new World Championship Disc Golf Course is coming soon to Enterprise South Nature Park.
You can join the 3-time United States Disc Golf Champion, Will Schusterick, on Monday, June 12th at 6:00 pm at the ESNP Visitor Center and help shape the future of the course coming to Hamilton County.
Enterprise South Nature Park is situated on 2,800 wooded acres that were previously a part of the Volunteer Army Ammunition Plant property.
The park offers miles of walking paths, bicycle paths, and off-road biking trails:
- 10 miles of multi-use mountain bike trails/additional 6 miles to open in spring 2016
- 9 miles of paved pedestrian/bicycle trails
- 9 miles of walking paths for pedestrians only
- 3 Bunker historical displays
- 5.9 miles scenic overlook drive
- 10-mile horse trail tentative to open June 2018.
Access to the Park is from Interstate 75 via the Volkswagen Drive exit or from Bonny Oaks Drive via Volkswagen Drive.