The first street party on Station Street since the pandemic is set for this weekend. Co-owner of the Comedy Catch says a safety plan is needed.
'Party Gras' on Station Street will begin at 6pm with live music with Tim Lewis. Each participating business will have a drink special with Malibu Rum buckets and drink pouches. The first 100 guests arriving at the festival will receive free beads and other merchandise. Coby Walker will take the stage at 9pm.
Station Street between Rossville Avenue and Market Street will be closed from 4-11pm.
"We're just going to start bringing people back down on Station Street to rebrand it and let them know it's a fun place to be," says Michael Alfano, co-owner of Comedy Catch.
Alfano says some people may be hesitant to go because of fights and a lack of reporting by bars. He wants to reassure people that a safety plan has been made.
"Each of the places will have their own security, but on the street they will have the required amount of police officers that the traffic control and CPD requires," says Alfano.
He says the business have coordinated with both the City and Chattanooga Police Department in preparation. Alfano says with the request to shut down roads, the conversations began at least four months ago.
Alfano says the recent violence was not the reason for police coordination.
"It's just standard, practice standard operating procedure. We've had to do this in the past," he explains.
Alfano says some think Station Street has gained an unfavorable reputation for problems that typically occur after midnight.
The plan requires at least two officers to be on the street, with places like Westbound and Reagan's Place having a few additional officers later in the evening.
Each business will also have their own security. He wants party-goers to feel reassured of their safety.
He hopes Party Gras will be safe and successful. He says they would like to host more gatherings, and have St. Patrick's Day circled on their calendars.
"We're thankful to be able to get back to it and you know, we'll baby step till we can get back to throwing some really big gatherings," Alfano says.