The man who helped lift everyone's spirits through quarantine with his funny videos and great sense of humor will be the host and Grand Marshal of the 2022 Riverbend Festival. Leslie Jordan sat down with Local 3 News for some laughs and shared his excitement for the Festival's return to Chattanooga.
"Anything I can ever do in Chattanooga or in the area...free trip home...so when they called about Riverbend which has been around forever and ever...since I was a kid and I thought...oh my gosh to get to host Riverbend and then to give me the list of who all was performing...and I knew every one of them," Leslie Jordan said.
The American actor and comedian is known for his roles in Will & Grace and Call me Kat. He said the lineup that excites him so much.
"Well, when I heard the list of artists that were gonna be at Riverbend...I just went...because I don't know Jason Isbell but I did the Ellen Degeneres Show with his wife Amanda Shires and I also did an Instagram with their daughter...their little daughter, Mercy, long story but you can look it up on Instagram. We did the cutest Instagram together and then the Brothers Osborne...my goodness gracious I've known those boys forever...two brothers from Maryland, I mean you talk about on their way they are on their way," He said.
Other artists that will take the stage on the Riverfront will be Elle King, War and Treaty, and Tanya Tucker.
"Tonya Tucker...Tanya...oh she jumps on me, not Tonya...no no no...she did not ice skate and hit somebody in the knees with a skate...she is Tanya Tucker oh I'm going to get in so much trouble Tanya Tucker," He joked.
His run of show will be completely up to him. He may sing, he may have some surprise guests, but he can't make any promises.
"You know I have an album of hymns...I'm not the best singer in the world but I was able to get people like Dolly Parton and Eddie Vedder and all these people to sing hymns with me... so I put out word...now I don't know that Eddie Vedder is going to show up and I don't know that Dolly Parton is going to show up but I have put out the word...you never know," He said.
Leslie Jordan rose to even larger fame during the Coronavirus pandemic with his Instagram posts of positivity and laughter.
He helped many during an unprecedented and dark time.
That joy sparked his follower count to grow from eighty-thousand followers to six million followers.
"My friend called from California and said Leslie, you've gone viral and said oh no honey I don't have Covid...I'm good...I'm good...he said no honey you've gone viral...Instagram viral," He joked.
His momma is so very proud but she gets onto him for his signature choice of words.
"I just turn it on and I say well, how y'all doing or I'll use a dirty word which my mother doesn't like...well, sh*t, how y'all doing. My mother said...Leslie Allen...you weren't raised that way...well, you know what momma it bought you a condo," He laughs.
When he's home with his momma and visits the Tennessee River he said he loves seeing the real history of Chattanooga and how important it is. Most of all, he can't wait to see the banks of the river filled with onlookers right here in his hometown.
"I spent 25 years of my life trying to get out of Chattanooga...oh I gotta get out of here there's not enough going on in this two-horse town...and then I get to Hollywood and I have spent the last 25 years desperately trying to get home...I just want to get home...any chance I get please please I want to get home," He said.
Riverbend runs June 3rd-June 5th. A full list of performances and times can be found here.
(Shortly after this interview was recorded Leslie Jordan's mother passed away. Local 3 News send ours condolences to the Jordan family.)