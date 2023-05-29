Six days have passed since a 16-year-old was last seen on her high school grounds.
Her family says they have few clues and are growing more worried with each passing day.
Duchella McCoy, who goes by Renee, was last seen at Ridgeland High School last Tuesday. Now her family worries her social media activity may have led to her disappearance, and they want to know who she's been in contact with.
Renee's Grandmother, Cynthia Mccoy, adopted the girl when she was one.
Mccoy says their relationship has been strained, but she is frantic to know if Renee is okay.
"The last time I saw her was, I believe it was Tuesday morning, and the last time I spoke to her was Monday night," said McCoy.
Renee is 5'2 and weighs 127 pounds.
McCoy says Walker County investigators have surveillance video of someone escorting Renee to an unidentified car at Ridgeland Highschool. She says police have contacted the person walking Renee to the car.
"Some girl walked behind the building with her, and then the girl came back out," she said.
McCoy worries Renee's Tiktok persona may have put her in danger. This private TikTok account has nearly 2,000 followers and more than 15,000.
Investigators involved say she may be in the Chattanooga area. Renee is now listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.
McCoy says as more time passes, she worries about her safety.
"They are trying to establish their own way, and you know what's best, and they don't like that, so they go their own way," said McCoy.
McCoy has reason to believe she may now have red hair.
If you have seen McCoy or know where she could be, call the Walker County Sheriff's Office (706)-375-7810.