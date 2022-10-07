East Tennessee offers some of the best fall views in the country, but those who are colorblind aren't able to fully experience the full scope of the beauty.
That is no longer the case as Tennessee now has 13 colorblind viewfinders across the state. These viewfinders are outfitted with Enchroma lenses designed to allow colorblind people to see a broader range of colors.
The idea behind Enchroma lenses is to help alleviate red-green colorblindness making for a better fall foliage viewing experience for colorblind people.
"We have just had some amazing stories. We are glad that we have beauty for everyone to see now. Not just those of us that do not have the red-green deficiency," said Dave Jones with the Department of Tourist Development.
Locations with colorblind viewfinders:
- Big South Fork Nat'l River & Recreation-East Rim Overlook
- Ober Gatlinburg
- I-26 Westbound Scenic Overlook
- Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
- Chickasaw State Park
- Ruby Falls (Local)
- Standing Stone State Park
- South Cumberland State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Veterans Overlook at Clinch Mountain
- TN-111 Sequatchie Valley Overlook
- Cherohala Skyway-Lake View Scenic Overlook
- Radnor Lake State Park
Click here for more information on these colorblind viewfinders.