A Collegedale resident says she is without $90,000 after receiving a call she believed was from a bank, but later learned it was a scammer.
Cyber-criminals are finding new ways to access your personal information.
The woman said she received a call from someone impersonating a bank teller from Collegedale Credit Union. She said the number matched her bank's number. Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker tells us this is a new common theme.
It's an honest mistake that can happen to anyone. Scammers these days are finding new ways to get your personal information.
The Collegedale Resident, who does not want to be identified, transferred $90,000 into a separate account after receiving a warning about an account breach from a number that matched the Collegedale Credit Union.
But after calling the bank, she found her account was emptied and the teller didn't exist.
Jamey Tucker says anyone can spoof a number so it appears to come from a reputable place.
"A lot of people think when a hacker is behind one of these robocalls or spam calls, that it someone just pressing the buttons and talking. It's not that way it's a computer system," Tucker said.
While smart phones provide ways to block some numbers, Tucker says it can be challenging with a landline.
Tucker says fraudulent calls are easy to achieve with some basic software. But, there are ways to recognize them if you are found on the other end.
"If you noticed when you get one of those spam calls it's going to take a second or two after you say hello before you hear anyone speak," Tucker said.
He said most scammers target the vulnerable.
"A lot of times these spam calls are going to work on your emotions. They are going to scare you into acting right away," Tucker said. "That is almost a dead giveaway this a scam call."
The President and CEO of Collegedale Credit union, Joy Traxler, says if you believe a call is from the bank, always be skeptical.
Traxler says a good rule of thumb is to check resources listed on your bank's website.
Tucker says another fool-proof way to verify you have not fallen victim is to call your bank directly.
Tucker says the FCC is forcing companies to help customers combat spoofed calls.
One of those way is 'Stir-shaken,' a new technology that verifies numbers are coming from actual callers. Check with your provider to see if it's offered.