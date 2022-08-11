Yes, you read that right.
The City of Collegdale is inviting young Padawans, ages 6-10, to join them on August 17 for Jedi Training.
Participants will learn agility and basic combat skills, create their very own Droid, and even meet and greet with a Jedi.
“Participants who attend our Jedi Training event will receive instruction from Greg Roy’s Martial Arts, enjoy a meet and greet with photo opportunities with their favorite Jedi character, and create their very own Droid” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.
You'll need to register to attend the training. Cost is $5 per participant and spaces are limited. Participants will need to report to Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons on Wednesday, August 17th, from 6-7:30pm.
“We are beyond excited to bring this event back from last year and to continue offering something special for the young kids who enjoy the things associated with Star Wars,” exclaimed Clark. “We hope the kids will be dressed as their favorite Jedi for a chance to earn the Best Jedi Costume title.”
For more information on the Jedi Training, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.