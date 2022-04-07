A teen in Collegedale is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. To be a match, you must have O blood type, positive or negative.
Cooper Moore is your typical teenage boy. He loves sports, video games, and enjoys history.
“I think that I've been able to do everything that I want to do. I mean there's not many times that I'd rather not do something,” Cooper told us.
He was born with a posterior urethral valve, which has impacted his life. And at a young age, has already faced a number of challenges.
"Cooper doesn't have control of his life, so since he was born the whole focus has been on let’s keep your kidney healthy, let’s keep your kidney healthy, don't do anything that would make your kidney fail,” said Tami Lloyd, Cooper’s mom.
Cooper hasn't let this dictate what he chooses to do in life. He still works towards his goals and plays sports, even though it's frustrating at times.
"It's just frustrating because I always get like tired and sometimes just don't feel up to the challenge of doing certain things,” Cooper said.
In January, Cooper's doctors said the transplant team needed to get involved, so he took the necessary steps to get on the national transplant list.
"He's at a point now where even with medications and interventions that they could do, it's not enough to make that kidney function,” Lloyd said, "Cooper's is just going like down really fast. It's like we need to get done all this stuff done, get him on that list, get ready because he may end up on dialysis realistically."
Cooper admits the last few months have been stressful, and he's praying for a miracle.
"I think it would be pretty good. I would be ecstatic. I don't know just knowing someone is willing to give me their kidney,” Cooper said.
To be a potential match you must have O blood type, positive or negative, be between 18 and 55 years old, a BMI under 35, and no heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, or cancer.
If you meet the requirements to donate a kidney or know someone who might, click here.