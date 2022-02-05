A Florida church pastor has confirmed to Collegedale Police that recent panhandlers seen in the area claiming to collect funds for a Florida church is likely a scam.
Collegedale officers say they made contact yesterday afternoon with four individuals at the intersection of Lee Highway and Ooltewah Ringgold Road that reportedly had been asking for money from stopped cars at the intersection, and while doing so had found themselves partially inside the city limits of Collegedale.
The majority of the intersection, Lee Highway and Ooltewah Georgetown Road, lies within the jurisdiction of the City of Chattanooga; however Ooltewah Ringgold Road, or Main Street, is in City of Collegedale.
The individuals claimed to be raising funds for a Florida church.
Collgedale police say that each were wearing reflective traffic vests while carrying 5-gallon buckets full of cash, yet had no permits from any jurisdiction to solicit for money and according to various reports had been working at that particular intersection for a few days.
Some reports alleged that the charities that they were collecting for were just as varied.
Collegedale police attempted to make contact with the Florida church, but at first received no answer.
Several hours later the pastor of the church called back and confirmed to local law enforcement that the panhandlers were not affiliated with the church in any way and that they were likely operating a scam.
The individuals in question had already been ordered to stop their activity inside the city limits of Collegedale while initially being questioned by Collegedale police, and had left the intersection all together by the time the pastor had called back.
CPD states that aggressive panhandling is intentionally obstructing the path of a person, or of a vehicle, being solicited or by making any statement, gesture, or other communication that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear of personal harm for refusing a solicitation of a donation. It is a Class C misdemeanor, typically a citation-only first offense, in Tennessee.
Additionally it is a Class A misdemeanor for a person to obstruct any Tennessee highway or street, or to make passage inconvenient or potentially injurious.
If you encounter these or other individuals at this intersection, or any other in this state, aggressively panhandling or otherwise creating an unsafe environment and potentially operating any scam, please call your local law enforcement to investigate.
The non-emergency number to reach the Collegedale Police Department is 423-396-3133. The non-emergency number to reach the Chattanooga Police Department is 423-698-2525.