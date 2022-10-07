Collegedale police are on the lookout for a car and foot chase suspect, which prompted a lockdown at East Hamilton Middle School Friday.
The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Lee Logan from Cleveland, Tennessee.
The pursuit began after Logan evaded an attempted traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. Police said the initial traffic stop attempt was related to a possible stolen vehicle in the area.
According to authorities, the officer followed the suspect from a distance due to congestion on Old Lee Highway, but re-engaged the vehicle as it drove through a parking lot and nearly hit an officer vehicle.
Members of both the Collegedale Police Department and the Hamilton County's Sheriff's Office pursued Logan to the 3600 block of Camp Road, where Logan crashed the car and continued to flee on foot.
Law enforcement searched the woods between Camp Road and the Deer Ridge Neighborhood but the suspect was not found, police confirmed Friday evening.
Logan is facing charges of evading police, possession of stolen property, assault on a law enforcement officer, driving on a suspended license, vandalism, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has blond hair, green eyes, is 6' tall, and weighs 180 lbs.
If you, or someone you know, knows the location of Logan, you're asked to contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133.