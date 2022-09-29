Collegedale police say a traffic stop led to an arrest following a drug bust on Tuesday.
It happened in the 9000 block of Lee Highway shortly before 10:30pm.
Collegedale police say an officer stopped a vehicle for a minor equipment violation.
Police say during the stop, the officer was told that illegal narcotics and an unsecured firearm were in the vehicle.
Police say they ended up finding a felony amount of methamphetamines and a loaded gun.
Police say several people, including the driver’s two children, were in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
The driver, whose has been identified as 30-year-old Ann Marie Swafford, was charged with multiple counts of felony possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving on a revoked license, and two counts of child abuse and neglect or endangerment.
Police say the children in the vehicle were referred to the Department of Children Services.